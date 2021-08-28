Watch The Trailer for ‘ATL 2’ with T.I. and Lauren London [Photo + Video]

ATL was released in 2006 and exceeded expectations to become a cult classic and staple in Hip Hop and Atlanta roller skating culture. More than 15 years later, director Chris Robinson has the band back together for a sequel, as the ATL 2 trailer arrived on Friday (August 27).

via: Rap-Up

Soundtracked to Ray Charles’ “Georgia,” the minute-long clip finds including T.I. and Lauren London walking the streets of Atlanta alongside their co-stars including Jackie Long, Jason Weaver, Albert Daniels, and Evan Ross.

The trailer was released just two days after Chance the Rapper tweeted about his love for the original movie. “ATL is a movie that never truly got it’s flowers. It’s probably the most quotable movie from my childhood,” he wrote.

In his caption, Robinson responded to Chance: “HEY @chancetherapper WHAT IF……..WE DID IT ONE MORE TIME + #THE FAMILY #THELOVE #THEQUOTABLES #ATL2 #MANIFEST #CLASSICO.”

I believe ATL is a movie that never truly got it’s flowers. It’s probably the most quotable movie from my childhood — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 25, 2021

Way back in 2015, T.I. announced that a sequel to the 2006 movie was in the works, sharing a photo with Robinson and his co-stars Jackie Long, Albert Daniels, and Jason Weaver.

The original ATL opened at No. 3 at the box office and grossed around $21 million by the end of its theatrical run. T.I. played the main character Rashad in the coming-of-age film, which is loosely based on the experiences of the film’s producers, Dallas Austin and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins.

Keep an eye out for a release date in the future.