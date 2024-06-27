Watch RHONJ Physical Altercation Between Jennifer Aydin & Danielle Cabral That Sparked Alleged Suspension | lovebscott.com

At Teresa Giudice’s shindig, the two ladies had a fiery showdown. Danielle got a shove, then retaliated by splashing a drink in Jennifer’s face.

Back in September, multiple outlets reported Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were temporarily suspended from filming Real Housewives of New Jersey following a physical altercation. Last night, it appears the incident in question aired.

On Sunday’s episode, the pair got into a fight at a party hosted by Teresa Giudice, after long-simmering tensions between them came to a head.

At the soiree, Jen told Danielle that she did “something that turned me off” from her, before claiming Cabral’s hairdresser asked her to be a model for what she thought was a MasterClass. Aydin claimed Cabral called her and said the shoot was actually for the hairdresser’s website to promote her hair extension line and they wouldn’t be getting paid for the gig.

“I was turned off that you wanted to make money off somebody you considered a friend,” said Jen, before Danielle started to go off on her. “You f–king piece of s–t mother f–ker. You’re a piece of s–t motherf–ker,” she told her, before explaining her side of the story in a confessional.

“I am stunned she tried to switch such an innocent conversation between her and I against me. The phone call had nothing to do with being paid,” she claimed. “Being Jen’s friend, I wanted to tell her, ‘Just FYI, this is what you’re going to be doing. Your hair girls might be offended by this, you’re promoting someone else’s line.’ She says to me, ‘I had no idea, I don’t want to do this, you’re a great friend, thank you for telling me.'”

“You dogged your girl!” Jen then shouted, adding in a confessional she couldn’t be friends “with someone who likes to sabotage their people.”

“You’re dirty, you’re dirty. Everybody was right about you, you’re a piece of s–t. You’re a f–king dirtbag,” Danielle said, getting in Jen’s face. “You’re a f–king dirtbag!” Aydin shouted back, before shoving Cabral away from her.

With that, Danielle threw a drink at Jen’s face, as Cabral’s husband Nate and security pulled them apart.

As Danielle retreated from the party, Jen wiped her face and shouted, “Tastes good, babydoll! I see your true colors, I just f–king outed you.” On the way out the door, Danielle also shouted at Jen’s husband, Bill, yelling, “You’re wife’s a bitch. Your wife’s a dirty f–king bitch. Just so you know, when you go to bed at night, you’re sleeping with the f–king devil.”

After Cabral drove off, Jen said she couldn’t even remember whether she had pushed Danielle or not. “She was in my face, it happened so fast, I could have pushed her. Don’t come into my personal space, that was an act of aggression,” she added.

Last September, there were reports saying the pair were suspended from filming RHONJ for “several days” after an “altercation” which “allegedly became physical.” At the time, PEOPLE said Cabral threw a drink at Aydin after being pushed, with the plastic cup hitting Jen’s face while “the back of her earring ‘cut into the back of her neck.'”

While Danielle didn’t appear in the preview for next week’s episode, Jen did; it’s unclear how long the alleged suspension lasted.

See how the drama plays out when new episodes of RHONJ air Sundays on Bravo.

