Watch Madonna Find Out She's Blocked from Going Live on Instagram [Video]

Madonna’s antics have gotten her blocked from going live on Instagram.

The block came as a result of her posting a few revealing photos of herself, but she didn’t know until she actually tried to broadcast.

via Page Six:

The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer, 63, shared a video early Friday morning that showed the moment she found out she had been blocked.

“What the f–k?” Madonna said when she saw the “Blocked from Sharing Live Video” message pop up. “What’s happening?”

She then quipped, “I’ve never worn so many clothes in my life.”

The Queen of Pop’s friend and team member then read the app’s community guidelines, which stated in part, “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression.”

“I’m speechless,” Madonna said in response.

The Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories to record herself on a call with her “Frozen on Fire” collaborator, Sickick, whom she was set to go live with, and told him Instagram was being “really mysterious” about why they blocked her.

“I don’t know why. They’re not giving me a reason,” she claimed. “It’s like a bureaucracy inside of a computer.”

Madonna noted that she had not posted “anything crazy” on the app — “not this week anyways.”

“It may have been a delayed reaction to my NFTs from last week, but I’m not really sure,” she added.

Madonna recently released an NFT collection called “Mother of Creation,” in which a 3D version of her appeared fully nude and gave birth to butterflies, insects and trees.

The “Hung Up” singer apologized to her fans on her Instagram Stories for not being able to chat with them on Live.

“I’m sorry to let everybody down,” she said. “I was really looking forward to this.”

This is not the first time Instagram has tried to censor Madonna.

In November 2021, the app removed a post the “Like a Virgin” singer shared because her nipple was seemingly exposed in the photo.

Madonna blasted Instagram for its decision, writing in a separate post, “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!”

According to Instagram’s community guidelines, the platform does not “allow nudity.”

“This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks,” the rules state.

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

Yikes. Watch Madonna’s reaction below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)