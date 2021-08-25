Watch: Lizzo Says Drake Reached Out to Her Over 'Rumors' Call Out [Video]

Move over Harry Styles, Lizzo has her eye on a new man — and apparently he’s with it!

Lizzo revealed that Drake reached out to her over her lyric about the him in her new single “Rumors.”

via Page Six:

“I have heard from Drake. But that’s all I’m gonna say on that,” Lizzo, 33, admitted while visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday.

Niall Horan, who was guest-hosting the show, had questioned Lizzo about the racy lyric, asking, “There’s a lyric in the song—’No, I ain’t f–k Drake yet.’ Do explain.”

Lizzo then joked, “OK, so the original line was, ‘No, I ain’t f–k Niall yet.’ The label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

Horan then pressed if the rapper had heard about the lyrics, to which Lizzo boasted, “I think he’s heard the number four song in the country,” before admitting that Drake had in fact reached out to her about name-dropping him.

It’s unclear what the “Laugh Now Cry Later” artist said and reps for Drake and Lizzo did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The twerking flutist also expressed her gratitude for Cardi B’s involvement with the song.

“She really killed it on the song. Her and Cardi Jr. were in my music video. She brought her pregnant ass to set—I’m eternally grateful,” Lizzo said, adding, “You know, because if I was pregnant, I would want to sit my ass at home and prop my feet and eat some hot Cheetos and Takis.”

Lizzo recently broke down in tears after receiving racist and fat-shaming comments following the “Rumors” music video drop.

“I don’t have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you project onto me with your racism and your fat-phobia. I don’t have time for it,” she had said.

Cardi B later defended Lizzo, saying, “When you stand up for yourself they claim [you’re] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this.”She added, “Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Watch the video below. Does this mean we’ll hear a Lizzo shout-out on ‘Certified Lover Boy’?