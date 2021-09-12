Watch: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Perform “Industry Baby” at the 2021 MTV VMAs [Video]

Lil Nas X was the night’s big winner at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with ‘Video of the Year’ and his performance did NOT disappoint!

via Complex:

Preceding the performance was a friendly reminder from Lil Nas X that fans were now less than 8,000 minutes away from the release of the new album, which marks the follow-up to the 2019 EP 7 featuring Cardi B and Travis Barker. With Montero, as X himself has detailed in multiple interviews, the larger artistic aim was to tell a more personal story.

In a Variety piece from earlier this year, X also teased that the 15-track album would feel “much more cohesive” than the EP while maintaining his musically diverse approach to song-crafting.

Montero is out Sept. 17 and also features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John. The latter legend linked up with X just last week for a new Uber Eats campaign in which both artists were given the unique opportunity of trying out each other’s most iconic looks.

As for future collabs, a recent Twitter exchange with Kid Cudi resulted in the Man on the Moon IIIartist being enlisted for the Montero deluxe. Amid the tweeted back-and-forth at the top of this month was the looping in of Dot da Genius and the aforementioned Take a Daytrip.

“Turn on the synths,” the production duo said when tagging Dot. “It’s happening.”

Get into Lil Nas X’s performance below!