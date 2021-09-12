Get Into the Details Surrounding Britney Spears’ Engagement Ring from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is getting married — now that her conservatorship is nearly behind her.

Boyfriend Sam Asghari proposed after 5-years and details of the engagement ring he surprised Britney with have surfaced.

via Page Six:

We’re told the “one-of-a-kind” sparkler features a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design.

It also has pavé detailing on the bridge and flush-set diamonds on the prongs and basket.

To add a sentimental touch, Asghari also had his nickname for Spears, “Lioness,” engraved inside the band.

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari, 27, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY‘s founder and master jeweler, told Page Six via a press release that he and his company “couldn’t feel more honored to create this ring for such a special couple.”

“Their journey together has touched people around the world and we’re so excited to be a part of their forever,” he added. “We are thrilled to congratulate Britney and Sam on their recent engagement.”

We’re told Asghari took months to find the perfect engagement ring, ultimately selecting Forever Diamonds NY to design the custom sparkler for his love.

Forever Diamonds NY is honoring the couple by naming this particular setting, “The Britney.”

Congrats to Britney and Sam!