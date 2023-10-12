Watch: Lenny Kravitz Uses Just His Hand to Cover His Manhood While Posing Completely Nude in Music Video for ‘TK421,’

Lenny Kravitz is back and showing off even more of his ripped physique than ever.

via: Page Six

Kravitz got completely naked in the upcoming music video for his new song, “TK421.”

The singer, 59, teased his latest project via Instagram Wednesday, with footage showing him in several sexy positions while fully nude.

The teaser video begins with the “American Woman” rocker standing behind a statue that’s conveniently covering him from the waist down.

He then goes back to wearing a nude shirt and brown snakeskin pants while gyrating his hips on a gold chair and playing in a bathtub.

Later, he goes shirtless and flexes his muscles before getting naked again. This time, however, he leaves less to viewers’ imagination by covering his crotch with nothing but his hand.

The full video is expected to drop at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

“This man does not age. PERIOD,” one fan wrote in the comments section under his teaser video, while another said, “Not sure where I sign up to hold lights, cameras, or towels, but I volunteer.”

While the “I Belong To You” singer’s sexy music video is a real treat for everyone, it’s certainly not the first time he’s gotten naked for his fans.

In January, Kravitz shocked his Instagram followers with a NSFW photo of himself wading in the ocean in the nude.

In that photo, the singer showed off the left side of his body from behind, which gave his 4.4 million followers a clear shot of his bare butt.

“New birth,” he captioned the intimate shot, which also revealed a tattoo on his backside.

Kravitz was previously married to Lisa Bonet from 1987 until 1993. They share daughter Zoë Kravitz. Following Kravitz and Bonet’s split, the rocker went on to romance Vanessa Paradis and Adriana Lima, as well as actress Nicole Kidman.