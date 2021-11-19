Watch: HBO Max Drops Steamy Teaser for Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike’ Reality Show [Video]

The ‘Magic Mike’ franchise lives on — thanks to HBO Max.

via Page Six:

Nearly 10 years since the release of “Magic Mike,” HBO Max has announced the arrival of their new reality spinoff series, in which down and out strippers compete to become the all-star erotic dancers popularized by the 2012 stripper flick.

A steamy strip-teaser for the salacious new series, aptly titled “Finding Magic Mike,” dropped earlier Friday.

“They will bare their souls,” reads the teaser’s description of the show, which will premiere Dec. 16 on the streaming network.

The seven-episode series takes 10 men who have “lost their magic” and puts them through the paces at a rigorous “‘Magic Mike Live’ bootcamp,” per a recent press release from HBO MAX. There, they’ll try and master “sexy and daring dance routines” in a bid to become the next marquee male dancer.

Or, as the teaser description puts it, competitors “will strip down both literally and figuratively as they rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo … but only one will be the Real Magic Mike.”

The winner of this stripper Olympics will take home a yet-to-be-disclosed cash prize.

The cast list includes Adam Rodriguez, Luke Broadlick, Alison Faulk and Vincent Marini. Meanwhile, the“FMM” judges panel includes Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales and Robin Thede.

The reality series is based on Steven Soderbergh’s 2012 film “Magic Mike,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum. Both Soderbergh and Tatum serve as producers on “Finding Magic Mike,” although it’s unclear if Tatum will be making an appearance.

Watch the teaser below.