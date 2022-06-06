Watch the First Trailer for the Martin Reunion Special [Video]

The cast of Martin is bringing the laughs and the emotions during the 30th anniversary special.

EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reunites the cast of the iconic Fox sitcom starring Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. At the very beginning, the actors lovingly pay tribute to their late cast mate Tommy Ford, who died in 2016 at 52 years old.

Hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion is a 90-minute special that takes fans back to the iconic living room set and reunites the original cast to celebrate the show’s five season-long history. The stars will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments and what it was like filming the groundbreaking series, and the special will also feature musical performances and drop-ins from celebrity superfans like Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Le’Andria Johnson, Reginald Ballard, Tracy Morgan, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs, and Sean Lampkin.

Martin: The Reunion is executive produced by Lawrence, Jesse Collins, Stan Lathan, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, Stacy Lyles, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, Robi Reed, and Tiffany Williams, with Bentley Kyle Evans serving as co-executive producer and Brittany Brazil as producer.

Martin: The Reunion premieres June 16 on BET+.