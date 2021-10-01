Watch Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez’s Video for “Nasty Girl”

The Queens are ready to take their throne.

via: Complex

Directed by Tim Story, the video initially sees Eve getting dropped off at a Miami mansion in a helicopter. Soon, all four women reunite, and trade verses at the home, on a yacht, on a set, and more.

“As artists who came up in the ’90s, ‘Nasty Girl’ is our love letter to the groundbreaking music and hip-hop culture of the era,” Eve, Brandy, Naughton, and Velazquez said in a statement. “Filming the music video on a yacht in Miami, with the champagne flowing and pyrotechnics blasting, stirred up a sense of nostalgia and pride in how far we have come as artists. To still be in the game today and supporting each other along the way is what our show Queens is all about.”

In Queens, the four women play four ‘90s hip-hop legends who are now in their 40s, and who come together to reclaim their fame. “Nasty Girl” and all of the original music in the show is performed by Eve, Brandy, Naughton, and Velazquez, and executive produced by Swizz Beatz.

“To see these Queens come together in unity is amazing in 2021,” Swizz Beatz said. “This show is special in many ways to me and it’s an honor to be the Executive Music Producer.”

Eve stars as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics, Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan.

Watch the video for “Nasty Girl” and stream the track below.