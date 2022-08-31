Watch the Bizarre New Trailer for ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’

Winnie the Pooh is coming for you.

On Wednesday, the first trailer for ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ dropped giving audiences a new take on the 100 Acre Woods.

via Complex:

To be clear, as director Rhys Frake-Waterfield explained in a Variety interview earlier this year, great care was taken in terms of copyright concerns “to make sure [Blood and Honey] was only based on the 1926 version” of A.A. Milne’s original stories, which—like the stylized version of the horror film’s title—is hyphenated, a la Winnie-the-Pooh.

Winnie-the-Pooh, i.e. the collection of short stories from Milne and not the Disney interpretations, entered the public domain back in January.

See the trailer above. The film is expected to be released later this year and features Maria Taylor, May Kelly, Amber Doig-Thorne, Natasha Tosini, and more among its cast. Jagged Edge Productions, the production company behind this gory Pooh tale, has a back catalog of similarly depraved entries including The Curse of Humpty Dumpty, Croc!, The Legend of Jack and Jill, Curse of Jack Frost, and more.

As for Disney’s longstanding Winnie the Pooh franchise, fans were last treated with the live-action Ewan McGregor-starring Christopher Robin, which proved both a critical and commercial success for the studio upon its 2018 release.

Get into the trailer below!