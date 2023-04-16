Watch: B. Scott Weighs in on Wendy Williams' Brother Calling Out Her Manager for Allowing Her to Film in Her Current Condition [Video]

What is going on with Wendy Williams? Wendy’s brother, Tommy, would like to know.

Since ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was officially canceled last year, as exclusively reported by lovebscott.com, Wendy’s has been dealing with health and career challenges.

Last week, Wendy spent time with her family at her childhood home with a camera crew in-tow.

Tommy went live on social media to question what was going on.

“We’re over there doing some taping,” he said, laughing. “We’re over there taping on the boat right, production crew all around.”

Although Tommy was happy to have “much-needed” family time, he slammed the production crew’s attendance, saying that having several cameras placed in his personal space was not something he enjoyed.

“A bunch of cameras shoved in your face, that’s not my style. You know, or my dad’s style,” he added.

He also said he wanted to know what they were filming for, since he and his father allowed production to join their mini vacation without being made aware of their presence in advance.

“So, I’d like to find out what the heck is going on, where’re things going now that we got the lens all occupied on my space,” Tommy said, “And my dad’s space, it’d be nice to know where things are moving, you know. I’m just saying.”

During B. Scott’s second day co-hosting ‘The Breakfast Club,’ they weighed-in on the situation and even asked Charlamagne tha God how he feels watching his former friend’s career seemingly deteriorate before our very eyes.

