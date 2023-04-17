Watch: B. Scott Rocks Co-Hosting ‘The Breakfast Club’ Two Days in a Row [Full Episodes + Video]

B. Scott is back for more.

After dropping piping hot ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ tea during their first day, B. Scott returned to ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Friday for another full day of guest co-hosting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

The topics of conversation included Wendy Williams’ brother blasting her manager, AI taking over, updates on the murder of Cash App’s founder, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B. Scott (@bscott)

B. Scott had this to say about their time on the show:

To say I had a blast co-hosting @breakfastclubam would be an understatement!

Honestly, coming into the studio I didn’t know what to expect — and you know me — I was prepared for all outcomes.

What I wasn’t prepared for, however, was the amount of love and kindness I received from @cthagod, @djenvy, production, crew!

I felt seen and respected.

As I told @lenawaithe (who made this happen for me and I THANK YOU), I wasn’t sure if I could even pull this off because the sudden death of my longtime podcast producer really hurt me deep and I wasn’t feeling like myself at all.

But God’s favor over my life helped me pull it together, along with @johnnywright220 and @porschefabulous’s glam.

@iamwalkerr thank you for being my go to from start to finish and @just.denver for holding it down for me back in LA!

Whew, through it all God is STILL good! I did it love muffins! ??

Check out the full episode below:

If you missed B. Scott’s first day co-hosting, you can listen to that full episode below as well: