She Wasn't Playing! Passenger With Severe Nut Allergy Drops $185 to Buy Out All Peanuts on Flight to Protect Herself

Leah Williams wasn’t playing around when it came to her safety on a recent flight. Because she has a severe nut allergy, she took matters into her own hands to protect herself.

via Complex:

According to a report from Insider, Williams was aboard a Eurowings flight from Düsseldorf, Germany, to London’s Heathrow Airport last month, and the flight crew didn’t honor her request to notify passengers of her allergy as she was told that was against airline policy. Williams previously went into anaphylactic shock on another flight, where she broke out in hives when someone opened a pack of peanuts in her vicinity.

Williams told Insider that the staff was unsure of her allergy and asked if she needed an inhaler in case something flared up. She then took matters into her own hands and purchased all the peanuts that were supposed to be served on the flight.

“I said: ‘I’ll buy them all so you can’t serve them. I don’t care how much it is. If you’re not willing to help me this is the only thing I can do,'” she told Insider. “The worst thing was they actually asked if I wanted to take the peanuts, and I said obviously not.”

The flight attendants counted 48 packs of peanuts, which was 168 euros, or about $185. Many airlines won’t sell or serve peanuts on flights, but none can keep passengers from bringing their own as snacks, according to Insider. In Eurowings’ case, the company doesn’t specify if peanuts are available on their flights.

Williams claimed she had sent several emails and multiple phone calls to complain and get a refund for the peanuts to Eurowings but has yet to get a response. “Ultimately, the best outcome, and my aim for this, is for Eurowings to change or update their policy and not sell peanuts on their flight,” she said.

Eurowings issued a statement to Insider that read, “We are very sorry that the flight with us did not go as smoothly as desired, and we regret any inconvenience this has caused Leah Williams.”

The representative also added that the cabin crew offered to inform passengers sitting near Willams of her allergy before she made the decision to purchase all the bags of peanuts.

That was a boss move. We applaud her for doing what she needed to do.