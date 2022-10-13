Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Reportedly Claims He Has Enough ‘Dirt’ to ‘Blow Up’ NFL Owners

After finishing its investigation into the Washington Commanders for workplace misconduct last year, the NFL handed out an unprecedented punishment. Not only did the league fine the organization an NFL-record $10 million, but owner Dan Snyder also agreed to relinquish day-to-day control of team operations.

via: Complex

Dan Snyder, who is the subject of multiple investigations, related to workplace sexual misconduct, accounting missteps, and other allegations, reportedly believes he’s protected because of the “dirt” he’s gathered on other owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Per ESPN, Snyder became the subject of a congressional investigation in 2021, after the league fined his team $10 million related to a history of workplace misconduct. Over the summer, Snyder testified remotely before the committee, and in the months since, the NFL has quietly sought to remove him as owner. At least 24 owners would have to vote yes in order for Snyder to be forced to sell his team, but sources informed ESPN that the Commanders owner has said he’d never accept that decision.

An associate who met with Snyder multiple times says the 57-year-old has become “paranoid” and that he “sees evil lurking in every shadow and around every corner.”

“Someone is always out to get them,” the associate said. Another source claimed Snyder told them privately that he has enough dirt to “blow up” other NFL owners and Goodell.

“They can’t fuck with me,” he’s reportedly said. Snyder allegedly called the NFL is a “mafia,” saying that “all the owners hate each other.”

A veteran team owner told ESPN that’s “not true,” and that “all the owners hate Dan.”

The Commanders denied claims that Snyder has collected private information or dossiers on league owners and executives.

“Owners have a shared love of the game, mutual respect for each other and our organizations, and a strong working relationship,” a team spokesperson told ESPN.