After Wanting to Fight 50 Cent, Stevie J Pops Up With Diddy in Miami | lovebscott.com

This week there have been a lot of celebrities online sharing thoughts about Diddy. That’s because at the start of the week two of his residences were raided by the feds. They revealed that the raids were in connection with sex trafficking allegations.

While plenty have been rushing to get their thoughts in recently, 50 Cent has been talking about Diddy nearly nonstop for months.

But he might have taken a step too far with one particular post that drew the ire of Stevie J.

After seeing 50 include his name in grooming allegations, Stevie J clapped back. In a video he shared he called out the rapper directly. He doesn’t hesitate in straight up saying he wants to fight him in a televised bout.

While all of this has been taking place Diddy has been keeping a relatively profile.

TMZ reports, Diddy is out and about in Miami — and he’s even speaking now too … evidenced in a new clip that an influencer took of the mogul out in the wild, who also captured Stevie J.

Fitness trainer and life coach Wes Watson — who has more than a million followers on Instagram — posted a video and a photo on Friday that shows Diddy at a cafe in town called Pura Vida … and it looks like Puff was in a good mood, flashing a smile and even chatting.

Unclear which location this was at specifically — there’s a zillion of these in the area — but our bet is that it was one of the ones close to Diddy’s homes there on Star Island.

Anyway, check out the clip … Diddy flashes an “L” with his fingers, and says “Love.” He also says what’s up to someone off-camera and salutes them too. Funny enough, Wes actually caught Diddy’s longtime Bad Boy collaborator and friend Stevie in the background as well.