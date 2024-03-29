American YouTuber Reportedly Kidnapped By Gang in Haiti | lovebscott.com

An American YouTube personally has apparently found himself in a perilous situation after traveling to Haiti.

via: The Mirror

He was trying to interview gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier when he was allegedly taken by the 400 Mawozo gang.

Local reports suggest he was held in the area of Croix-des-Bouquets. The gang’s ringleader is Joseph Wilson, also known as Lanmo San Jou which means “death has no appointed time”.

The group had previously kidnapped 16 American missionaries and one Canadian in 2021. He’d threatened to kill those hostages whilst dressed like Baron Samdi, a spirit of the dead in Haitian Vodou.

YourFellowArab, whose real name is Addison Pierre Maalouf, was visiting Delmas 6, a region in Port-au-Prince, in order to talk with Barbecue when he was taken on March 14.

Gangsters from 400 Mawozo are said to have acted on direct orders from their boss. Interestingly, despite being rivals in the past, 400 Mawozo has reportedly become part of the gang alliance led by Barbecue.

His kidnappers are asking for $600,000 (£475,000) in ransom money for his release, according to local news outlet Haiti24. It has been claimed that £31,700 ($40,000) has already been paid.

Addison, who makes videos about gangs for his YouTube channel, has been to dangerous places before, like the favelas in Rio de Janeiro where he met gun-toting criminals.

Another person who streams on Twitch, Lalem, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, today (March 29): “Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love ya’ll he’ll be out soon.”

This is the last video he recorded before he got kidnapped, if you have his number pls don’t text him while he’s in there for safety reasons. ? https://t.co/JJ7y1uVjGA — Lalem (@Lalem) March 29, 2024

Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, Yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love yall he’ll be out soon ?? — Lalem (@Lalem) March 29, 2024

The "Inside the Mind of Escaping Haiti" series is boutta be insane — Lalem (@Lalem) March 29, 2024

There was an attempt to pay the ransom but it went wrong and, truthfully, everyone was out of their depth to help Arab. An exchange went bad / done incorrectly and Arab was not released. Arab is still in excellent spirits — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024

Many travel youtubers knew of his situation and we were told to keep it secret, which we will did. There was an anon group chat discussing Arab's kidnapping and potentially leaking the info. I heard about this and put out a warning to them saying not to do it — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024

If it is not coming from my mouth, @ChrisMustList's mouth, @Tommygreturns2's or Arab's own social media, controlled by his family, do not trust the information. We will give updates when we can and will help any way we can. — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024

All we can do is pray for Arab and Sean, may Christ look after them. I am talking steps to help Arab get out, I know the grim reality of what could go wrong in Haiti. I have volunteered to go in to do the exchange with 3 mercs, there is other help that has volunteered itself. — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024

Some of Arabs friends have privately, and now publicly, said some negative things about him going to Haiti. I don't appreciate this one bit. I'm nowhere close to Arab but he was trying to bring good content about a collapsing part of the world. He does not need this right now — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2024