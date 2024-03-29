American YouTuber Reportedly Kidnapped By Gang in Haiti | lovebscott.com

American YouTuber Reportedly Kidnapped By Gang in Haiti

An American YouTube personally has apparently found himself in a perilous situation after traveling to Haiti.

via: The Mirror

He was trying to interview gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier when he was allegedly taken by the 400 Mawozo gang.

Local reports suggest he was held in the area of Croix-des-Bouquets. The gang’s ringleader is Joseph Wilson, also known as Lanmo San Jou which means “death has no appointed time”.

The group had previously kidnapped 16 American missionaries and one Canadian in 2021. He’d threatened to kill those hostages whilst dressed like Baron Samdi, a spirit of the dead in Haitian Vodou.

YourFellowArab, whose real name is Addison Pierre Maalouf, was visiting Delmas 6, a region in Port-au-Prince, in order to talk with Barbecue when he was taken on March 14.

Gangsters from 400 Mawozo are said to have acted on direct orders from their boss. Interestingly, despite being rivals in the past, 400 Mawozo has reportedly become part of the gang alliance led by Barbecue.

His kidnappers are asking for $600,000 (£475,000) in ransom money for his release, according to local news outlet Haiti24. It has been claimed that £31,700 ($40,000) has already been paid.

Addison, who makes videos about gangs for his YouTube channel, has been to dangerous places before, like the favelas in Rio de Janeiro where he met gun-toting criminals.

Another person who streams on Twitch, Lalem, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, today (March 29): “Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love ya’ll he’ll be out soon.”

