Wanda Sykes Calls Will Smith Slap ‘Sickening,’ Says Chris Rock Apologized to Her Because It Was ’Supposed to Be Your Night’ [Video]

Wanda Sykes shared her thoughts on the 2022 Oscars, telling Ellen DeGeneres that the slap incident made her feel “ill.”

via Complex:

In a clip from the upcoming episode, Sykes said that she saw the aftermath the slap and immediately had empathy for her friend, Chris Rock.

“I just felt so awful for my friend, Chris. It was sickening. I physically felt ill. I’m still a little traumatized by it,” Sykes said.

She also revealed that Rock approached her at Guy Oseary’s Oscars after party and apologized to her because as he said, “it was supposed to be your night.”

Watch the clip below.