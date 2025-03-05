Vybz Kartel Concert Ticket Prices Send Fans Into A Frenzy

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Vybz Kartel is officially scheduled to perform his first US show in more than 20 years.

While fans have missed the dancehall legend — who served 13 years in prison prior to his July 2024 release — many are now questioning if they even have enough coin to attend.

As pre-sales got underway Tuesday (March 4), fans noticed that prices to see Kartel were much higher than expected, with many expressing their shock and comparing his seat rates to another artist known to charge fans a pretty penny to see her in person.

“Vybz Kartel think he Beyoncé?!?” questioned one frustrated fan on X, with another adding, “You woulda thought Vybz Kartel had Beyonce as the opening act.”

Vybz Kartel think he Beyoncé?!? — THATCOMMUNITYDJ (@JustElieTV) March 5, 2025

“Has vybz kartel lost his mind with these concert prices ??? LMAOOOO not even Beyoncé charged this much,” added another fan questioning his ticket rates.

Has vybz kartel lost his mind with these concert prices ??? LMAOOOO not even Beyoncé charged this much — the blueprint ? (@icylike1017) March 4, 2025

VYBZ KARTEL TICKETS MUST BE IN JAMAICAN DOLLARS BECAUSE THAT CAN’T BE IN USD ?? — Hi? ?? (@1hthedon) March 5, 2025

Wow so they have close up seats selling for $1700 USD in the 3rd row at Vybz Kartel show in Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/UNSAW1MIwp — Jamerican206 (@jamerican206) March 4, 2025

Not everyone questioned Kartel’s prices, however, as several of his fans defended his status as an in-demand act worth spending a little — or a lot — of money on.

“Honestly the tickets for Vybz Kartel wasn’t bad, people need to stop complaining. Ya be paying like $500+ for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and they do shows almost every year. This man has been locked up for for so many years, us Caribbean people have been waiting for this moment,” offered one supporter, with another sharing, “People keep saying Vybz Kartel prices are giving Beyoncé. But let’s be for real, Kartel is the Beyoncé of dancehall. That man knows his worth, so y’all better pay up or shut up!”

Honestly the tickets for Vybz Kartel wasn’t bad, people need to stop complaining. Ya be paying like $500+ for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and they do shows almost every year. This man has been locked up for for so many years us Caribbean people have been waiting for this moment. — Nahleeknee (@nahleeknee) March 5, 2025

People keep saying Vybz Kartel prices are giving Beyoncé. But let’s be for real, Kartel is the Beyoncé of dancehall. That man knows his worth, so y’all better pay up or shut up! — Allana Son de Nel ?? (@ally_allstar6) March 4, 2025

Others suggested that the venue itself is inadequate, hoping that the event will be moved from the Brooklyn arena to Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden, or even Citi Field Stadium in Queens, to accommodate more fans.

The Barclays Center’s official X account was the first to confirm the welcome back show, posting, “JUST ANNOUNCED: Vybz Kartel comes to Brooklyn on April 11!” General sale begins Thursday (March 6) at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or the official Reggae Fest website. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Today (March 5) the Barclays Center’s official X account announced a second show will take place.

SECOND DATE ADDED Due to overwhelming demand a second Vybz Kartel show has been added on April 12!

Tickets for both shows go on sale tomorrow at 10AM.

SECOND DATE ADDED? Due to overwhelming demand a second Vybz Kartel show has been added on April 12! Tickets for both shows go on sale tomorrow at 10AM. ?: https://t.co/8ERsxlLcei pic.twitter.com/IjlUxFERm1 — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) March 5, 2025