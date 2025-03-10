‘VPR’ Star James Kennedy Issues Apology After Posting Photo With The Tate Brothers On Social Media

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

James Kennedy has apologized for recently sharing a photo with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, the controversial far-right influencer brothers who are charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania and are under criminal investigation in Florida.

In early March 2025, “VPR” star Kennedy upset many Bravo viewers by posting a picture of himself posing with the Tate brothers on his Instagram account.

James Kennedy posting with the Tate brothers is a new level of dark. I hope no brand or venue ever associate with him again. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/hIPKTAqspZ — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) March 8, 2025

For those who may be unfamiliar with the Tate family, the two brothers are widely known as controversial “influencers” who often push toxic agendas surrounding masculinity and feminism.

The photo featured Kennedy smiling while donning a denim jacket, and the two brothers posed in the background, staring into the camera.

“I regret posting a photo with the Tate brothers at an event last night,” the reality star shared online after receiving backlash. “I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them. I only knew them as podcasters [who] had posted a viral clip about ‘Vanderpump.'”

He continued, “I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs. I am sorry to all that I offended.”

James Kennedy made a statement regretting that he posted a photo with the Tate brothers yesterday. *Kennedy is a British DJ and reality TV personality best known for Vanderpump Rules. pic.twitter.com/2WXkiMs04M — Murdered By Crayons ?? (@CrayonMurders) March 9, 2025

Social media users didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts about seeing Kennedy hanging out with the Tate brothers at what appeared to be a late-night event.

“Holy sh-t,” one user commented. “This is so offensive to see on so many levels. Disappointed doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about [this].”

Another user chimed in and claimed to be a “day [one] James hater.”

“How embarrassing for the people who thought he had grown and changed,” they continued.

A third person also shared an emotional comment and blasted Kennedy as “the worst guy to come out of [Vanderpump Rules].”

“I have tried so hard to believe that James will come through this [and] get the help he needs to be a decent human, but I think this is the last straw for me,” a fourth netizen wrote. “Absolutely disgusting.”

The Tate brothers have been accused of several heinous crimes, including sexual assault and human trafficking in Romania and the United Kingdom. However, they have maintained their innocence, denying all allegations against them.

Recently, the two brothers arrived in the United States after Romanian prosecutors agreed to let them leave. Upon their arrival, Andrew spoke with the media and described his family as “misunderstood.”

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty, and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood,” he said. “There’s a lot of opinions about us, a lot of things that got around about us on the internet.”

He continued, “We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever.”

Kennedy’s shocking post with the Tate brothers came months after the polarizing reality star was arrested in December 2024 on suspicion of domestic violence charges.

According to police records, Kennedy was engaged in an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Ally Lewber, in California, during which witnesses claimed they saw the villainous television personality grabbing her aggressively.

Kennedy was booked and released on $20,000 bail.

Lewber addressed her supporters days later and thanked them for sending her positive thoughts during such a challenging time.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I’m OK and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time,” she shared.

Eventually, Kennedy broke his silence about his legal case regarding Lewber and said that he was ready to make better choices for himself and those around him.

“I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones,” Kennedy shared via Instagram in December 2024. “Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me.”

via: The Blast