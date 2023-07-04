Vivica A. Fox Thinks 'They Wanted Uma Thurman' for SZA's 'Kill Bill' Before 'Finally' Casting Her Instead [Video]

SZA might’ve punked out from submitting guest verses in the past. But she isn’t shy about securing memorable star-studded cameos on her projects.

via: Complex

During an interview with the A.V. Club, Fox spoke on what it was like to work with SZA on the set of the music video for her hit song, which was based on Quentin Tarantino’s eponymous film, revealing that she almost lost the role to Thurman.

“When I got it, I was surprised, to be honest with you,” she said in the video below. “‘Cause they called, took them five days to finally decide that they were gonna hire me, ’cause I think they wanted Uma Thurman [laughs]. Which is cool, I mean, it is her franchise—as well as mine.”

She added, “But when you think about it, it’s a little bit more fitting for SZA and Vivica to be together because we’re both African-American women and when it came out, people just ran with it. They were like, ‘Oh man they’re going to make Kill Bill 3, finally.’ Because people have been waiting for Kill Bill 3 for such a long time and see my daughter get revenge on Uma.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox cleared the air about the comment she made in 2020 that she wanted Zendaya to play the role of her daughter in the second film of the martial arts revenge series. According to Fox, she was asked who would be the perfect fit to play her daughter, and she said the original actress Ambrosia Kelley who played her daughter in the first film.

When she was asked to pick someone with “a name,” Fox mentioned Zendaya, which caused a whirlwind storm on social media, with many thinking she actually wanted her to be cast in the role. In 2020, Zendaya responded to the rumors stating she was “quite honored” to be considered for the role.

“I was quite honored that she would say that,” Zendaya said at the time. “Obviously, she’s incredible, and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. You know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and run with it.”

Fox also spoke on the mediocre reception to Independence Day: Resurgence back in 2016. According to Fox, the film could’ve used Will Smith’s presence to help boost fans’ interest.

Amen to that.