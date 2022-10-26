Vivica A. Fox Doesn’t Want Kanye West To ‘Ruin’ His Legacy, Urges Him To Get Help [Video]

Vivica A. Fox is stepping into the conversation surrounding Kanye West‘s dangerous anti-Semitic and racist outbursts recently.

via: BET

The actress previously shared her criticism over the entertainer’s criticism surrounding the death of George Floyd in a now-deleted interview that took place on the Drink Champs podcast. West claimed that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose and not hands of police brutality. The 45-year-old’s comments resulted in Floyd’s family announcing that they would be filing a $250 million lawsuit against him for his vilifying comments.

“Yo, Kanye, f— you and I mean that with everything inside of me” the actress said on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queen, according to Billboard.

In another interview with ET, Fox addressed her comment and the point that she was trying to get across.

“We’ve been trying to move forward with love and with prayer, and we’ve literally been finding out that that isn’t working,” Fox said. “So I thought maybe a little extra tough love in there, that maybe that’s what Kanye is missing. I believe more than anything else, he’s missing his mother — somebody that would say, ‘Now, boy, you done went too far.’”

Adding, “Kanye, if I can say this to you, my brother — if you need help, don’t be afraid to go get it,” Fox said. “Please do, because it’s just — don’t ruin your legacy like this. You have four beautiful children that don’t need to see Daddy’s legacy absolutely destroyed like that.”

In case you missed it, in a since-deleted tweet, West said he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people. A follow-up tweet went on to say that “the funny thing is I can’t actually be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jewish also,” BET previously reported.

West has since apologized for his “death con” comments and claimed that his remarks came from a place of “hurt.”

During his appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, Piers Uncensored, the rapper shared that he is “sorry” for the people who were offended by his “death con” comment.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused,” he said on Sunday (Oct. 8). “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through and that I used my platform, where you say hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt.

Ye previously appeared on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo to share that he didn’t agree with being labeled anti-semitic during their recent interview.

“I don’t like the term antisemitic,” West expressed in response to his controversial tweets.

“It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term.”

In other Kanye West news, he most recently dropped from the talent agency, CAA, that represents him.

The sneaker brand adidas, who has been a longtime partner and collaborator with the multi-hyphenate, has also terminated their partnership, according to The New York Times.