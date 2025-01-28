Virginia Beach to End Support for Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Last year, Pharrell Williams’ music festival Something In The Water faced several hurdles. After being forced to cancel the 2024 installment due to weather conditions, the team weren’t able to lock in a new date. Ultimately, Something In The Water 2024 was canceled but promised to return in 2025.

After Something in the Water organizers missed deadlines to announce performers and ticket sales for what was supposed to be an April festival, the city of Virginia Beach has canceled it and will try to find another event to take its place.

In a statement from the city of Virginia Beach, it said that, because festival organizers didn’t meet the deadlines, it would send out an official termination notice and come up with another plan for the festival weekend.

“While the City values the positive impact and visibility the Something in the Water festival has had on Virginia Beach in years’ past, regretfully organizers did not meet the cure notice requirements in terms of next steps, [and the] SITW team will receive an official termination notice from the City.

“As a result, City staff will begin alternative plans for the weekend of April 26-27. We remain optimistic about future opportunities to work with the SITW team.”

Festival organizers had asked the city for an extension of a Dec. 31 deadline to announce the festival’s lineup and ticket sales as part of several conditions for the city to financially support the festival, after it had been abruptly postponed from this past October until April, just hours after tickets had gone on sale.

City officials had said they were blindsided when the festival announced the postponement of the festival less than a month before it was to take place in October.

The city said then that they would need more solid assurances ahead of any future festivals, including when the event would be held, a list of performers and other information. The city imposed conditions for its future financial support of the festival. They included:

*Increased communication with liaisons and staff about key decision points

*Announcement of line up and ticket sales prior to Dec. 31, 2024

*Inclusion of progress payments and/or liquidated damages to provide the City with additional assurances of meeting expectations

*Termination rights for the City in case expectations or deadlines are not met

