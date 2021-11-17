Viral Video Shows Stevie J And Faith Evans In A Heated Argument, He Accuses Her Of Cheating On Him

It has already been reported that Love And Hip Hop: New York star Stevie J filed for divorce from Faith Evens, however, a now viral video of the couple in a heated argument sort of explains why.

via: Hot97

Following the reports that Stevie J filed for divorce, a video shows the two in a heated argument. In the clip, Faith tells Stevie that she hates him as she begs him “leave her alone.”

“F*ck you, too. I ain’t goin’ nowhere,” Stevie answered. “I hate you, too.” Faith is heard saying, “Leave me alone!”

Stevie then alleges that Faith cheated on him, as he repeatedly called her a “b*tch.” Faith laid down in bed, as Stevie continued to argue with her. He hovered over her and asked how she could do something like that to him when all he did was love her.

“Get your hands off of me!” Faith replied. Watch the full video below.

From the sound of this argument, this is probably the end of the road for the couple.