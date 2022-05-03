Viola Davis in Talks to Reprise ‘Suicide Squad’ Role in ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series

Viola Davis is reportedly headed back to the DCU to reprise her Suicide Squad and Peacemaker role of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series at HBO Max.

via Complex:

Per Variety, Davis is in discussion to reprise the role after showing up in two episodes of Peacemaker, a spinoff of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad that follows John Cena’s eponymous character. Plot details for the show remain under wraps for the most part, but some sources indicate the show will directly follow the events of the Season 1 Peacemaker finale.

Spoilers for the debut Season of Peacemaker follow below.

Right at the end of the first season of the HBO Max show, Davis made her second uncredited appearance when Waller’s daughter Adebayo, portrayed by Danielle Brooks, publicly revealed her mother’s work with the Suicide Squad and Task Force X. In addition to starring in the series, Davis is said to be an executive producer on the project. Christal Henry, who previously worked on HBO’s Watchmen, is attached to write and executive produce. Gunn will also be producing if the show goes ahead.

Davis first portrayed Waller in 2016’s divisive Suicide Squad, and later reprised the role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which effectively rebooted the IP with a different tone. More recently she portrayed Michelle Obama on Showtime’s anthology series, The First Lady. While she’s typically received glowing praise for her performances across stage, TV, and film, her take on Obama drew criticism from some.

News of another Suicide Squad spinoff series comes not long after HBO Max renewed Peacemaker for Season 2.

Give Viola whatever she wants!