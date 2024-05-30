‘The Vince Staples Show’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix | lovebscott.com

Netflix has renewed The Vince Staples Show for a second season.

“The ‘Vince Staples Show’ is back!” Staples said in a statement. “The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

The five-episode first season of the series dropped on Netflix on Feb. 15. It was originally greenlit in late 2022. Staples stars in the series in a fictionalized version of his life. Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth appear in recurring guest star roles, with guest stars Naté Jones, Rick Ross, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock.

Staples also executive produces along with Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith. Staples co-created the series along with Edelman and Williams.

The official description of the series states: “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

The show is not the first time Staples has appeared onscreen in a scripted project. His past credits include brief roles in films like “Dope” as well as playing himself in an episode of “Insecure.” He also provided the voice of the title character in the Adult Swim animated series “Lazor Wulf.”

via: Variety

If you haven’t watched the first season, you haven’t check it out.