Vin Diesel Uncomfortably Shouts Out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at Golden Globes 2025 Following Years-Long Feud

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Fast & Furious frenemies Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson both presented awards at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony. Upon noticing the list of presenters, I had hoped that they would be assigned to present together, but sadly, that was not the case. In fact, The Rock presented the first award, and the rest of the evening was exceedingly tame. Until Vin strode onstage, that is, and then things grew deliciously awkward.

The “Pacifier” star, 57, took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday to present the cinematic and box office achievement award when he saw his “Fast and Furious” co-star, 52, in the crowd.

“Hey, Dwayne,” Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, said as he awkwardly waved and cracked a smile, making the crowd erupt in laughter.

When the camera panned over, Johnson could be seen smiling uncomfortably before becoming stoic again.

Many netizens took note of the awkward moment, taking to X to point out the palpable tension.

“Vin Diesel saying ‘Hey, Dwayne;’ to The Rock. I thought some s–t was gonna pop off,” one person shared.

Vin Diesel saying “Hey, Dwayne” to The Rock. I thought some shit was gonna pop off. pic.twitter.com/2Fo7Hdt516 — . (@CheyanneBabeey) January 6, 2025

Meanwhile, another commented, “You could literally see The Rock’s hatred towards Vin Diesel in that shot. Oh my gosh. ‘Hey Dwayne’. Amazing haha.”

You could literally see The Rock’s hatred towards Vin Diesel in that shot. Oh my gosh. “Hey Dwayne”. Amazing haha #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/xa1z0b5ZR1 — Jacob Dominguez (@sonofsunday129) January 6, 2025

“You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife,” a third person wrote, while a fourth jokingly said, “tonight we got to see what the rock looks like when he’s fantasizing about tearing vin diesel in half.”

You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife ??? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JGu1dBF1HV — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) January 6, 2025

tonight we got to see what the rock looks like when he’s fantasizing about tearing vin diesel in half pic.twitter.com/P0kuqmzQYo — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 6, 2025

Rumblings of a feud between Diesel and Johnson started in 2016 when they starred in “The Fate of the Furious.”

At the time, the “Black Adam” star shared a since-deleted Instagram rant in which he called out a male co-star, whom Page Six later revealed to be Diesel.

“There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than [‘Fast and Furious’],” Johnson wrote at the time. “My female costars are always amazing and I love’em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t.”

He added, “The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy ass.When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

While the “Guardians of the Galaxy” voice actor tried to downplay their feud in the media, telling outlets that they were close friends, the former WWE star was not afraid to talk about his dislike for his castmate.

Talking to Vanity Fair in 2021 after quitting the franchise, Johnson pointed out that he and Diesel were “philosophically two different people.”

However, the two seemed to smooth things over when the “Red One” actor announced in 2023 that he was returning to the franchise.

“Yes, it is true. Hobbs is back. Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years, and despite our differences, when you lead with — number one, resolve — but also you think about the future and plans that are much bigger than ourselves,” he said in a June 2023 Instagram video.

“Those bigger plans are the buildout. They are the North Star.”

Diesel’s shout-out to Johnson wasn’t the only shady moment fans called out during his appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Netizens pointed out that the “xXx” star seemed annoyed when announcing “Wicked” as the winner of the cinematic and box office achievement award.

One person wrote on X, “Not Vin Diesel getting mad that Wicked won. IM DEAD.”

Not Vin Diesel getting mad that Wicked won. IM DEAD #GoldenGlobes — themilaj.bsky.social ? (@t_milaa) January 6, 2025

via: Page Six