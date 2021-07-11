Video Of Trick Daddy Getting Into An Altercation With A Woman Surfaces [Video]

Trick Daddy had the whole world tripping when he made a very sacrilegious musical opinion by stating during a recent Clubhouse chat that superstar singer Beyoncé can’t sing. If that wasn’t enough Trick was just seen in a video getting into with a woman.

via: Hot97

A video of rapper Trick Daddy getting into a verbal altercation with a young lady has surfaced online.

The incident took place outside of a Miami nightclub, and in the video you can Trick and the woman going at it. The two appear to be arguing, and even getting a little physical before the video cuts off.

According to reports, witnesses at the scene claimed the rapper paid of the woman and her friends to get into the club, and when they decided not to end their night with him, he got upset.

Take a look at the video below.

Trick out here wildin lately, where’s his friends.