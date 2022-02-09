Video Showing Rapper Isaiah Rashad Engaged in Oral Sex with Multiple Men Hits the Internet, Fans React

Isaiah Rashad its the latest celebrity to have their personal business put across the internet for the world to see.

On Wednesday, two clips of the rapper engaged in adult activities began to circulate after leaking on Reddit.

In one clip, Isaiah (or someone who looks exactly like him) can be seen throwing neck on an unidentified man’s meat.

In the other, Isaiah (or someone who looks exactly like him) can be seen getting his dick sucked by not one, but two men.

How Isaiah enjoys his sex life is none of our business — but here we are. Same goes for Nelly.

Needless to say, social media has had a lot to talk about:

Isaiah Rashad doesn’t even need to acknowledge or respond to that. It’s 2022. Next story, folks! — ?????? (@callmedollar) February 9, 2022

ISAIAH RASHAD????? POPPERS??? WHITE TWINKS???? THIS IS NOT THE BLACK HISTORY MONTH WE WANTED!!! — theygotkary (@theygotkary) February 9, 2022

I’m saddened by what’s going on Isaiah Rashad, praying for his mental health and safety. — Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) February 9, 2022

I have no problem with Isaiah Rashad being gay or bi…BUT the choice in men….im disgusted pic.twitter.com/ffKP6AyZra — Ræ (@DaMunroe) February 9, 2022

we continue to stan isaiah rashad — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 9, 2022

i feel so bad for isaiah rashad ngl, no one deserves to be outed like tht — jj (@jab_always) February 9, 2022

It’s been a wild week for celebrity sex acts, hasn’t it?