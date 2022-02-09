  1. Home
Video Showing Rapper Isaiah Rashad Engaged in Oral Sex with Multiple Men Hits the Internet, Fans React

February 09, 2022 4:01 PM PST

Isaiah Rashad its the latest celebrity to have their personal business put across the internet for the world to see.

On Wednesday, two clips of the rapper engaged in adult activities began to circulate after leaking on Reddit.

In one clip, Isaiah (or someone who looks exactly like him) can be seen throwing neck on an unidentified man’s meat.

In the other, Isaiah (or someone who looks exactly like him) can be seen getting his dick sucked by not one, but two men.

How Isaiah enjoys his sex life is none of our business — but here we are. Same goes for Nelly.

Needless to say, social media has had a lot to talk about:

It’s been a wild week for celebrity sex acts, hasn’t it?

Tags:Isaiah Rashad