Vic Mensa Quietly Welcomed a Baby 8 Months Ago: ‘Forever Altered’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Eight months ago, Vic Mensa expanded his responsibilities from rap to fatherhood.

“With the world being the way it is and the internet, I just wanted to take my time,” he explained.

“I wanted to protect our peace and protect Melanie’s peace and the process of pregnancy and his infancy and [it] just felt like the right time.”

Mensa went on to explain the meaning behind his son Mansa’s name.

“Mansa Musa [is] a 13th-century emperor of Mali and the Mali Empire was widely regarded as being the wealthiest man in all of human history … Mansa Musa is just a very well-known figure in African history and amongst African people of the diaspora all across the globe, primarily for his wealth.”

He went on to stress that because “the history of Africa is diminished and devalued as a tool of oppression of African people as a justification for the enslavement and continued exploitation of African people in the African continent,” it was important to know his own son held a name with deep significance to his culture.

Considering certain people are trying to end the observance of Black History Month, he might be onto something.

Mensa also posted an Instagram video of the music video of his latest single, “I Wanna Be Ready,” and it included an unexpected guest appearance: his 8-month-old son Mansa Musa Mensa.

