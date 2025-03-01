Veteran R&B/Soul Singer Angie Stone Dies In Car Accident

BY: Walker Published 40 minutes ago

Singer-songwriter Angie Stone has tragically passed away at the age of 63.

TMZ reports, Angie left a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash. No other details are known at this point.

Deborah tells us she just spoke to Angie last night … and the news has rocked and devastated friends and family.

Angie rose to fame as a member of The Sequence — the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records.

The group dropped three albums during their time together between 1979 and 1985 … and dropped their song “Funk You Up,” which has been sampled in numerous other tracks over the years like Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin’.”

Angie embarked on a solo career in the late 1990s … and, her debut album “Black Diamond” went gold in the U.S. Two years later she released “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” … one of her most popular songs ever.

Angie later made the jump to film appearing in movies like “The Hot Chick” and the Kevin Hart comedy “Ride Along.”

We last caught up to Angie back in 2018 when she talked about younger artists needing to show some respect to previous generations … watch the video for yourself.

We have reached out to Montgomery authorities for more information on the crash … so far, no word back.

Angie is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond and 2 grandkids.

via: TMZ

Singer Angie Stone Dead at 63

Angie Stone, a veteran R&B and soul singer who first rose to fame in the 1980s with the South Carolina trio the Sequence, has died in a Sprinter van accident while traveling from Alabama, according to reports. She was 63. No further details about the circumstances were available at deadline, although reports suggest the van was hit by an 18-wheeler truck.

The Sequence were trailblazers on multiple fronts as the first all-female group on Sugar Hill Records and one of the earliest southern rap groups to have their music committed to vinyl. The first voice heard on their influential, eight-minute single “Monster Jam” was Stone’s, who at the time was known as Angie B.

Stone went on to join another R&B trio, Vertical Hold, before signing to Arista Records, which released her debut solo effort, Black Diamond, in 1999. The album debuted at No. 9 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart and included the hit single “No More Rain (In This Cloud).” Stone followed Arista head Clive Davis to his new J Records imprint for the 2001 album Mahogany Sun, which reached No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

Further releases included Stone Love, The Art of Love & War and Dream. Stone also had a close association with D’Angelo, with whom she wrote songs featured on the albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo and toured as a backing vocalist.

The artist was nominated for three Grammys and scored a No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Gospel Airplay tally last year via a guest appearance on Damon Little’s “No Stressing.” She transitioned into acting with the 2002 comedy The Hot Chick and also portrayed Big Mama Morton in the Broadway hit Chicago.

Stone’s other recording credits included singles and albums with Prince, Macy Gray, Lenny Kravitz, Josh Groban, Ray Charles, Kool & the Gang, Guru and Dionne Warwick.

via: Spin

Angie Stone, ‘Wish I Didn’t Miss You’ Singer, Dies in Car Crash

Angie Stone, considered one of the queens of neo soul and a member of the iconic hip hop trio the Sequence, reportedly died in an early-morning car crash on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Her daughter, performer Ladi Diamond, confirmed her death on Facebook, declaring, “My mommy is gone,” and adding a row of crying emojis to her post.

Stone’s rep later told TMZ the 63-year-old singer had left a performance when the accident occurred.

WSFA covered a crash that appears to be the one that took Stone’s life, posting images of a wreck. According to the outlet, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. local time and involved “a commercial vehicle.”

Social media users identified the other vehicle involved as an 18-wheeler, but authorities have not yet confirmed details.

A tireless performer, Stone had just over a month ago joined Nicci Gilbert, Keke Wyatt, Chanté Moore and Monifah at the “Urban One Honors: Best in Black” event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

via: Extra

All Lanes Back Open After Crash in Montgomery County Partially Blocked I-65

Interstate 65 was partially blocked in Montgomery County for about four hours Saturday morning due to a wreck involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. about 2 miles south of Hope Hull and blocked the left northbound lane and the left southbound lanes.

ALEA Troopers declared all lanes open and the scene clear at 11 a.m.

via: WSFA 12

Angie Stone Dead at 63: The Singer-Songwriter Killed in Car Accident Following a Performance in Alabama

Angie Stone, best known as a member of the iconic hip-hop trio The Sequence, was killed in a car crash following a performance in in Montgomery, Alabama.

The late star’s rep Deborah R. Champagne confirmed the tragic news to TMZ on Saturday.

The accident occurred early Saturday morning and has left her family ‘devastated’ as Stone’s spokesperson revealed that a number of her client’s loved ones had spoken to her just ‘last night.’

She is survived by her son Michael Archer, daughter Diamond Stone and two grandchildren.

During her time as a member of the all-female group, The Sequence, the trio, from Columbia, South Carolina, release hits like Funk You Up.

That track was later sampled in Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and Dr. Dre’s Keep Their Heads Ringin’.

After six years in The Sequence, between 1979 and 1985, she launched her own solo career in the late 1990s.

Her debut album, Black Diamond, went gold in the United States.

Angie – whose real name is Angela Brown but has previously gone by Angie B. during her rap career – is best known for tracks Brotha, No More Rain and Wish I Didn’t Miss You.

The Sequence was one of the first female rap groups who had 1980 hit Funk You Up.

She earned Grammy nominations in 2003 -Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group for More Than a Woman with Joe – in 2004 – Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for U-Haul – and in 2008 – Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with with Betty Wright for Baby.

via: Daily Mail