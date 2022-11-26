Veteran Hip-Hop Manager Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton, Who Worked With Cam’Ron And Styles P, Dead [Photo]

Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, a veteran hip-hop artist manager, has died, according to a message from his representatives.

In a message shared to his official Instagram account, it was revealed that the Hip Hop manager (real name Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton) died at his home on Friday (November 25). A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25,” the message began. “He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative.

“We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

The Brooklyn native got his start in the entertainment industry by shadowing late boxing promoter, Butch Lewis. “Working with Butch showed me how to be self-made,” Hovain said in a bio on his official website. “Butch was the ultimate businessman, he always closed the deal and never made any excuses.”

From there, he teamed up with Randall “Sickamore” Medford as part of the Famous Firm, through which the duo managed the career of Rich Hil, Tommy Hilfiger’s son, as well as launching the Famous Factory live show series with XXL Magazine.

Hovain later established Hovain Hylton Management, where he not only managed artists, but also initiated huge brand deals and marketing strategies. With 10-plus years experience in the music industry, some of the biggest names in music and culture have entrusted Hovain with their careers.

Some of the artists Hovain has worked with include Busta Rhymes, Lloyd Banks, Troy Ave, Dave East, Rob Markman, Young Guru, Wale, Karen Civil and more.

Tributes have begun to pour in on social media for the Brooklyn native.

Young Guru, who was managed by Hovain, wrote: “I have no words. I loved this man. He was more than my manager he was my brother. I swear this is too much. RIP my brother [six broken heart emojis] @hovain you were special.”

A-Trak called Hovain “a pillar of New York Hip Hop” in his tribute. “Can’t believe Hovain passed, wtf. He was one of the good ones. Everyone loved him. A pillar of New York hip hop, of hip hop in general, just a good guy. Damn,” he wrote on Twitter.

Westside Gunn, who praised Hovain for being one of Griselda’s “biggest supporters,” wrote: “@Hovain was one of Griselda biggest supporters he would help anyway possible I’m forever grateful [two palms out emojis] RIP HOVAIN the dot connector.”

