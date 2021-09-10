Venus Williams Responds to Pressure She Faces to Start a Family: ‘I’m Not Desperate’ [Photo]

Tennis champion Venus Williams is enjoying every moment of her life as is, which means that her friends and family who’ve been wondering when she’ll be ready to bring another little tennis star into the world will have to wait.

via: New York Post

Venus Williams is Cosmopolitan magazine’s October covergirl — and in an accompanying interview with the magazine, she got real about relationships.

While reflecting on another year of life — the interview took place a few days shy of her 41st birthday on June 17 — Venus explained her love of freedom, and why she doesn’t feel pressure to settle down with a romantic partner or start a family.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me,” she said about being single — a status she confirmed in a comical interview at Wimbledon in late June.

“They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’”

Williams was most recently linked to fellow tennis star Reilly Opelka in May, when eagle-eyed fans pointed out on social media that the pair had been spending time together. A few friendly Instagram exchanges fueled dating speculation as well.

However, the buzz fizzled out when neither Williams nor Opelka confirmed they were an item. Before that, Williams dated Nicky Hammond, a scion of the Annenberg fortune. The pair called it quits in 2019.

Williams’ latest magazine cover came after she, like sister Serena Williams, withdrew from the US Open. The seven-time Grand Slam winner cited a leg injury for missing the tournament.

Venus is just reminding people that women don’t need a man or children to have a fulfilling life.