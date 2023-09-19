Vanna White Agrees to Two More Years as 'Wheel of Fortune' Co-Host with Substantial Pay Increase

Vanna White and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ head honchos have come to an agreement.

After intense negotiations, Vanna has agreed to stay on the show for two more years.

She’ll also be receiving a ‘substantial pay increase’ for the 2025-2026 season.

via Radar Online:

RadarOnline.com told you first that White surprised show brass after hiring a powerhouse lawyer and demanding a big increase to her $3 million salary in the wake of Pat Sajak, who earns a whopping $15 million per season, announcing his retirement.

Sources with knowledge of the ordeal said White was stunned after learning Ryan Seacrest would be taking over for Sajak as host of the long-running game show.

Fans were just as supportive of her cause, with insiders telling us that “a lot of people are shocked Vanna has been overlooked and apparently underpaid for so long.”

“No wonder she’s calling in the big guns to negotiate on her behalf. She needs to protect herself and get what’s fair,” they said in July. “The whole situation is fraught with drama,” said a well-placed source. “People figured she’d earned a shot at the big gig.”

Now it appears White has secured a “substantial pay increase” from the $3 million per year she was making for 18 years. RadarOnline.com previously reported on her alleged $7 million demand.

Interestingly, sources told TMZ that Sony had a clause in the new contract, releasing the studio from any claims White might have, which her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, insisted be removed.

Freedman is allegedly considering filing a possible gender discrimination lawsuit against Sony over the pay disparity, it was claimed. Freedman wanted Sony to pay at least half of what Sajak was making.

Meanwhile, cameras have started rolling on season 41, which will be Sajak’s last, while Seacrest is expected to take over for the next one.

Sajak announced his departure in June, recalling his 40-year run on the show and tweeting that it had been a “wonderful ride” but the time had come for him to move forward.

Upon his exit, there were rumors that his daughter, Maggie Sajak, would fill his shoes.

Maggie does still have a notable role on the show, “entering her third year as the show’s ambassador to the fans,” a press release revealed.

Looking ahead, she will continue to be “championing more ways for our viewers to win cash, vacations, merchandise, or more through a new weekly sweepstakes called Fan Fridays,” during which Maggie will showcase that weeks “FAN-tastic prize while revealing a Word of the Day that Wheel Watchers Club members can enter.”

Good for her. She should’ve been making WAY more money.