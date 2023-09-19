Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce From Danny Masterson After Rape Sentencing

Bijou Phillips has made the decision to end her marriage with Danny Masterson, less than two weeks after he got 30 years to life for rape.

via: Page Six

According to California court documents, the “Raising Hope” actress filed to separate from the “That ’70s Show” alum on Monday.

The couple were married for nearly 12 years, as they tied the knot in October 2011. They share a 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis.

Page Six has reached out to reps for both comment.

The shocking filing comes after sources claimed that Phillips had no intention of divorcing Masterson.

“She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” an insider told People last week.

“She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

Philips remained very loyal throughout Masterson’s rape trial. She was often photographed walking by his side in and out of the courthouse.

Even though Masterson, 47, was found guilty of his crimes in May during a retrial after the first trial resulted in a hung jury in November 2022, she still believed that he was innocent.

“Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him,” a source told the Daily Mail on Sept. 8.

“She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can’t accept that to be true and she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served.”