Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump on Oscars Red Carpet | lovebscott.com

It’s about to be the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens!

via: Variety

The “High Musical Musical” alum officially announced she was going to be a first-time mom when she walked onto the Oscars red carpet with a very visible baby bump.

Hudgens made her bump debut in a long-sleeved black dress. Hair pulled half back the star blew kisses to the photographers on the red carpet. The singer and actor was also wearing several pieces of sparkling diamonds including a stunning necklace, rings and earrings.

This will be her and husband baseball player Cole Tucker’s first child together.

The “Spring Breakers” star is co-hosting the Academy’s official pre-show with Julianne Hough.

On Wednesday, Hudgens slammed pregnancy speculation that first arose in October. “I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful,” she said on the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast. “I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.’”

She called the remarks “so rude,” adding, “I’m sorry I don’t wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body.”

Hudgens and Tucker married in December in an intimate ceremony in Mexico after dating for about three years.

Hudgens said people should be “more mindful” about pregnancy speculation: “Don’t make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies.”