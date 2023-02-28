Vanessa Bryant Settles Helicopter Crash Photos Lawsuit for $28.85 Million

Los Angeles County agreed to pay Vanessa Bryant and three of her daughters nearly $30 million to settle a lawsuit.

via: USA Today

Vanessa Bryant has agreed to accept a $28.85 million settlement from Los Angeles County in exchange for ending her fight against those she accused of improperly taking and sharing gruesome photos of her dead husband and daughter after they perished in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

The settlement includes the $15 million judgment she won against the county after a two-week civil jury trial last year in Los Angeles. It also resolves all pending litigation and future claims from Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend. It is subject to court approval and would cover her children as well.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” her attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement Tuesday. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”