‘Vanderpump Rules’: Season 11 Is “Sad” & “Weird” But “Riveting” Post-Scandoval As Bravo Unveils First Trailer [Video]

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 returns in January and follows the former SURvers as they pick up the pieces following a scandal that sent shockwaves through the zeitgeist. With resentments, acceptance and shifting alliances, this group attempts to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships.

via: Deadline

The session – Sur’ving up the latest with Vanderpump Rules – was one of the buzziest at the Las Vegas convention given the wild and controversial ending to Season 10 of the Bravo reality series, which saw Tom Sandoval have a long affair with Ariana Madix’s pal Raquel Leviss, who now goes by Rachel, behind his longtime girlfriend’s back.

The group, which included Vanderpump, Sandoval, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies dished on Season 11 (you can see a trailer below).

“To lose his best friend, his business is up the creek, everything has gone wrong in his life,” said Vanderpump in the trailer.

“Ruin my life, my home and then attempt to kill my f*cking dog, my lawyer will be dealing with you,” added Madix to Sandoval.

But Vanderpump said that she can’t “judge” the cast on “one episode of their lives”, which is why she has maintained relationships with all of the cast.

Sandoval was booed when he first talked on the panel, although was seemingly unperturbed by the heckles. He also still appears to be friends with Tom Schwartz, his business partner in the Franklin Village bar Schwartz and Sandy’s. “Til death do us part,” said Schwartz.

Madix admitted that it was “weird” filming Season 11, which wrapped in September. “It was different. It was difficult and I’m glad that it’s behind me.”

“The last year has showed me I can do hard things,” she added on the Karamo-hosted panel.

DJ James Kennedy, who was dumped by Leviss during the last season before quickly rebounding with new girlfriend Ally Lewber, who is on Season 11, said, “I think this season is going to be one of the craziest yet.”

Lewber herself said Season 11 was “sad,” which Vanderpump agreed with, but added that it was also “riveting.” Madix added that it was “emo.”

Elsewhere, there appears to be drama between Scheana Shay and Madix, but that it won’t stop the podcaster from releasing a follow up to her single, As Good As Gold.

Other Highlights:

Tom Schwartz told his ex-wife she looked “fabulous.” “You look like a couch,” replied Maloney.

Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval all raised their hands when asked if they were single. Madix did not.

The show was Emmy nominated for the first time. “In my mind we’ve been nominated 100 times,” said Kent.

When will Maloney and Madix’s sandwich shop be opening? “Soon,” said Maloney. “There are inspections and hoops to jump through. We have to get a water monitor. These things are really boring.”