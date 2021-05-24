Van Jones Predicts Kim Kardashian Will Be An ‘Unbelievable Attorney’ [Video]

Kim Kardashian has gotten a glowing review from Van Jones.

via: Page Six

The CNN commentator, who has been repeatedly linked to the Reality TV star since her blockbuster divorce from Kanye West, mused that she’s going to make an “unbelievable attorney.”

“She’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice,” he added on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jones, 52, explained that Kardashian has been working hard and “doing amazing” with her studies so that she can use her platform to make an impact.

“I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars,” he said.

And he noted that the SKIMS founder is following in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian, who famously defended OJ Simpson during his murder trial.

“Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer and so she decided, once she got a taste of what she can do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up,” he said proudly.

In April rumors swirled that Jones and Kardashian, 40, were secretly dating after they started working closely together on prison reform though neither of their reps commented on their relationship status at the time.

Kardashian is currently in the midst of divorcing West, with whom she shares three children. Meanwhile, Jones separated from his wife, Jana Carter, in May 2018 and their divorce was finalized in June 2019.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is currently studying to pass the California bar exam and has already been involved in the pardoning of Alice Johnson and Chris Young after working closely with Donald Trump during his presidency.

All the best to Kimberly Kardashian on her journey.