Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey Makes Emotional Gun Control Plea at White House [Photos + Video]

In an emotional appearance at the White House briefing room on Tuesday, actor Matthew McConaughey made an emotional appeal for greater gun control measures, at once evoking anguish and hope.

via: Revolt

McConaughey, who has starred in movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, is a native of the small town.

The actor and his wife Camila Alves reportedly spent a good bit of last week in the southern city visiting with families who lost loved ones during the massacre. As McConaughey stood at the White House podium, he showed members of the press artwork that some of the young victims had drawn before their untimely deaths. He wanted to tell their stories and show that their lives had value.

“You know what every one of these parents wanted, what they asked us for? What every parent separately expressed in their own way to Camila and me? That they want their children’s dreams to live on. That they want their children’s dreams to continue, to accomplish something after they are gone. They want to make their loss of life matter,” the Sing actor said.

He asked for officials to change the current gun laws and stressed the importance of universal background checks, waiting periods before purchasing assault rifles, red flag laws and increasing the minimum age that a person would be allowed to buy a firearm.

Sources say his speech lasted nearly 20 minutes. “These are reasonable, practical, tactical regulations to our nation, states, communities, schools and homes. Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals. These regulations are not a step back — they’re a step forward for a civil society and the Second Amendment,” McConaughey passionately said.

“You could feel the shock in the town. You could feel the pain, the denial, the disillusion, anger, blame, sadness, loss of lives, dreams halted,” the Academy Award-winner told the room as he remembered the children who died in the attack.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that President Biden met with the actor before today’s press conference.

Matthew McConaughey: "These bodies were very different… They needed extensive restoration. Why? Due to the exceptionally large exit wounds of an AR-15 rifle. Most of the bodies so mutilated that only DNA tests or green Converse could identify them." pic.twitter.com/ARz3wBcxYN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 7, 2022

Today, I had the privilege of welcoming @McConaughey to the US Capitol to discuss Congress’ efforts on gun violence prevention legislation. After the recent tragedy in his hometown of Uvalde, we agreed on the need for urgent action to save lives — especially for the children. pic.twitter.com/8eVpVDLUhJ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 7, 2022

Matthew McConaughey is literally FROM Uvalde, so to every Republican saying he’s “from Hollywood”… you can fuck right off. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) June 7, 2022