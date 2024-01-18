Usher Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show Elements (Roller Skating!) and Says R&B Will 'Take the Main Stage'

Usher is currently gearing up for his debut Super Bowl halftime show. It’s slated to take place on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

via: People

In a digital cover interview with Vogue, Usher opened up about what he has planned for his big night.

“People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them,” the “OMG” singer, 45, told the outlet.

Usher is all about “the fan experience” and “trying to figure out how to give them something that’s going to make them feel something.”

“I’m a dreamer, man,” the “Good Good” artist said.

Elsewhere, he shared a few hints for the highly anticipated show: Fans can expect one major costume change, roller skating, choreography and some exciting guest appearances.

Usher’s main goal, however, is for R&B to “take the main stage.”

“Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit,” he said.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Usher added. “I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

Earlier this week, a trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show dropped — and Usher sure knew how to get his fans hyped.

Set to his 2004 hit “Yeah!” the trailer beautifully weaves together over three decades footage of Usher, his legions of fans, and famous faces like LeBron James, J Balvin and Jungkook.

“One performance, 30 years in the making,” the film said.

Usher announced in September that he would headline the Super Bowl halftime show by sharing a video of him receiving a phone call from Kim Kardashian telling him the news.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

The performer continued: “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The show will hit a day after Usher’s ninth studio album, Coming Home, drops.