Usher Stops By Daughter’s School For Career Day

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Usher is in dad mode.

Usher was recently spotted attending his daughter, Sovereign Bo’s career day at her school alongside his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea. The adorable moment was caught on video and shared on TheShadeRoom’s Instagram page. The post’s comment section was filled with replies applauding the Confessions singer. “The fact that this man is on a tour but still has time to show up for his kids. Meanwhile, Tyrone down the block with no job will give 100 excuses to not spend time with his kids,” one person wrote.

Another fan pointed out how natural Usher was with his daughter’s classmates and how present he is in his children’s lives. “I love this!!! It was so regular! Really a beautiful thing for her parents to be so present despite being entertainers [heart emoji].” Usher was also spotted giving his daughter’s classmates a quick dance tutorial, and one fan commented that jokingly pointed out that the children stood no chance against the Grammy winner. “Usher just wanted have dance off and them kids ain’t want smoke, I’m just joking [laughing emoji], they jokingly commented.

Most recently, fans caught Usher’s bodyguard on camera, seeming displeased while the singer entertained a couple during a recent show. The hilarious clip has already made its rounds on social media. The footage shows the “Let It Burn” singer entertaining a couple with a set of cherries. As the two engage in a steamy moment, the camera cuts to the bodyguard’s twisted expression.

