Usher Shares Pictures From Las Vegas Drive-Thru Wedding | lovebscott.com

Usher decided to use Valentines Day to show off his love.

via: Complex

The 8-time Grammy-winner shared a photoset of his drive-thru wedding with his now-wife, Epic Records senior vice president, Jennifer Goicoechea.

The couple’s children, Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castrello, 2, along with Usher’s sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster Raymond, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 16 and Naviyd Ely, 15, matched with Goicoechea in all-white attire, while Usher opted for an unconventional black-and-white tux and floor-length fur coat with “Rated U” printed on the back. On Goicoechea’s veil was the message “Mrs. Raymond,” and their Feb. 11, 2024 wedding date.

The wedding was held at Las Vegas drive-thru venue The Fast Lane and according to People, the nuptials took place as the couple was “surrounded by close friends and family,” including Usher’s mother and former manager, Jonetta Patton.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” a statement from the couple read.

This marks the third marriage for Usher, who was formerly married to entertainment executive, Grace Harry, from 2015 to 2018. The Confessions singer was married to Foster Raymond from 2007 to 2009. Usher began dating Goicoechea in 2019.