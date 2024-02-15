Gwen Stefani Admits She Has To Re-Learn No Doubt's Songs Ahead Of Coachella Reunion | lovebscott.com

Gwen Stefani headlined the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate last Sunday, February 11, and she was joined by her husband, Blake Shelton, to perform their new duet, “Purple Irises.” Stefani will share the marquee with even more familiar faces at Coachella 2024 in April, as it was announced last month that she’s resuming her lead vocalist duties for No Doubt. The iconic band confirmed its reunion on January 16, the same day Coachella revealed No Doubt’s reunion concert on its official 2024 lineup.

via: AceShowbiz

The band are reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade to perform at the world-famous festival, and Gwen can’t wait to reconnect with the group.

“It’s going to be amazing. I’m so excited and I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up. It’s just going to be like riding a bike. We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now,’ ” the 54-year-old singer said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Gwen joined the band in the 1980s and she’s played an instrumental role in their success over the years. Despite this, Gwen admitted that she’ll have to remind herself of some of their lyrics before they perform at Coachella. The blonde beauty shared, “I don’t remember [the lyrics], no. Not at all. I think I’m going to have to learn like eight or nine.”

Gwen previously admitted that she didn’t have any hesitation about reuniting with the band. The singer has also been wowed by the response of No Doubt fans since the news was first announced.

Gwen – who is married to country music star Blake Shelton – told PEOPLE, “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favourite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited. And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

What’s more, Gwen admitted to being surprised by the reunion. She said, “It’s just going to be cool. It’s just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have.”