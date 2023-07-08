Usher Serenades Saweetie Amid Keke Palmer Drama, Twitter Reacts [Photos + Video]

Usher has continued his campaign of serenading the women of Hip Hop and R&B until their panties fall off, taking his talents to Saweetie.

via: HotNewHipHop

Recently, Saweetie attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Usher serenaded the “Icy Grl” rapper with his song “There Goes My Baby.” As the performer prompted Saweetie to sing along, however, she refused. She simply shouted “Baby” into the mic, getting social media users talking. Some think it appears as though Saweetie simply didn’t know the song’s lyrics, while others insisted she was attempting to steer clear of replaying the recent Keke Palmer controversy.

“Nope I don’t like the energy,” one Twitter user writes, “She either don’t know the song or just not feeling his performance. SOMETHING.” “They both purposely not making it a huge scene cause of the backlash,” another notes. Others claim that Usher is “on a mission” to disrupt relationships everywhere with his residency.

Recently, Keke Palmer attended Usher’s residency, being serenaded herself. She appeared to be living it up, sharing various clips of her enjoying the show on social media. The father of her child, Darius Jackson, wasn’t too happy about Usher’s hands-on performance. He then took to Twitter to shame Palmer for what she was wearing, reminding her that she’s a mother. Jackson received a tremendous amount of backlash for his comments, with many claiming that he was in the wrong for speaking up.

He later responded to the backlash with another Tweet. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote. “This is my family & my representation,” he continued, ” “I have standards & morals to what I believe.” Amid the drama, Jackson deleted all of his social media accounts, returning shortly after with Palmer scrubbed from his feed. Fans also noticed that the two no longer follower each other, fueling speculation that the couple might have broken up.

Saweetie tweaking if usher was in my face singing like that I would’ve been folded??? — kmoneyyy? (@kmulasnetdiary) July 8, 2023

Saweetie said she ain’t finna let Usher disrupt her household. “Baybeeee” got me so weak ??? — Aphrodite ? (@BombshellCole) July 8, 2023

Watching Usher sing to Saweetie is funny! Sis did not break character — BritBratt ? (@iam_her_xo) July 8, 2023

Lmaooooo Saweetie act like she never even heard an Usher song before — ??The B-U-N™?? (@BayouBun) July 8, 2023

Keke lost her man and family while usher on to the next singing to saweetie , wheeewww chilleeee — curlsss? (@Curls4days_) July 8, 2023