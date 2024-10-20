Usher Joins Kamala Harris in Atlanta: Her Vision ‘Includes Everyone’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Usher appeared with Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta on Saturday during a get out the vote event.

Usher started hyping up the crowd by getting them to sing “We Ready” and shouting out ATLiens in the building as early as possible. The vice president and the Atlanta legend’s visit comes as early voting gets underway in Georgia.

Following Georgia’s competitive swing between parties in recent elections, each candidate has made back-to-back visits to fight for the popular vote.

Advertisement

“It’s just 17 days away from a very important election, as we all know, and we have the opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country,” the singer said at Saturday’s rally.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artist explained that Harris’ idea of inclusivity and “freedom” is the reason to why he supports her as a presidential candidate in this election.

“I’m supporting Vice President Harris because she fights for everyone’s rights, for freedom, and it doesn’t matter where you are from. She has a vision for this country that includes everyone,” he added. “A vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health and communities and gives everyone a chance to get ahead, but we got work to do Atlanta.”

Usher concluded his remarks by encouraging voters to cast their ballots early and getting involved this election season.

Advertisement

“We’ve lived through some very unfortunate realities of our past, but we must learn from those moments and understand that the voice that we have makes the difference we want to see,” the singer said. “We have to strive to not allow our past to define our future.”

Early voting will last until November 1. For a list of polling locations, click here. Thus far, over a million people have already taken to the polls, according to state data.

11Alive wants to make sure Georgia voters are prepared ahead of Election Day. For a complete list of everything you’ll need before casting your vote, click here.

via: 11Alive

Advertisement