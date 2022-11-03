Usher Joins Angie Martinez for the Latest Episode of Her "IRL" Podcast [Video]

Back in July, Angie Martinez debuted her “IRL” podcast with Lauren London as her first guest. Since then, the legendary journalist created safe spaces for people like Ashanti, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland, and more to share their stories.

Usher joined Angie to celebrate his wildly successful Vegas residency, ATL’s impact on the culture, and his legendary status. This is a special time in his career AND his personal life, and Usher reveals how he finally found happiness.

Usher shares plans for future business with LA Reid which appears to be a record label and promises new music is on the way!

He told the veteran host:

“Me and L.A. Reid are working together. We hadn’t been working together for a very long time. To be able to be back in each other’s lives [is great]. I feel he has been a viable commodity to so many people in so many industries. And so many incredible entities. But now to be able to come together and have ownership in what we’re building for our future [is awesome].”

When Martinez asked whether the pair are prepping a label? Usher replied:

“It’s gonna be that and then some.”

Check out the full episode of Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast episode featuring Usher down below.