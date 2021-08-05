Usher is Happy T-Pain Spoke out About Their Conversation, Says They’re on Good Terms [Photo]

T-Pain dropped a bombshell during his appearance on Netflix’s This Is Pop docuseries when he revealed Usher told him he messed up music forever with his use of Auto-Tune. Usher hadn’t spoken on the revelation until now.

In a Billboard story that was published on Wednesday (Aug. 4), Usher spoke on the way he reacted to T-Pain saying that Usher told him that he’d “fucked up music” by using Auto-Tune. For his part, Usher is glad that Pain discussed the topic, and he says the two are in a good spot.

“I’m happy that T-Pain said something,” Usher told the publication. “I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life,” Usher added, an allusion to Pain saying he suffered from depression after Usher’s comments. “I wouldn’t wish that on any person.”

“Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift,” Usher continued. “But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

This matter began unfolding when a clip of T-Pain explaining a discouraging conversation with Usher hit the internet.

Usher was my friend,” T-Pain said in a clip from Netflix’s “This is Pop.” “I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’”

Pain said that he thought the comment was joke at first, but he quickly realized it wasn’t one. “He was like, ‘Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers,’” T-Pain continued. “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you fucked it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’”

“That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me,” he added.

Despite this, a short while later, Pain said he still has love for Usher, and it looks like the feeling is mutual.

Glad they the two are in a better place.