It's Above Us Now, Nick Cannon Says it’s ‘Safe to Bet’ He’s Having 3 More Kids This Year

If Nick Cannon were a betting man, even he would bet on himself.

via: Entertainment Tonight

While co-hosting ET with Nischelle Turner from Baha Mar Sanctuary in the Bahamas, the 41-year-old TV personality offered some more insight after appearing on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast and sharing that “the stork is on the way.” Turner straight-up asked him how many babies will the stork drop off.

“That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now,” quipped Cannon. Undeterred, Turner pushed again and brought up Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy to mark Cannon’s eighth child.

“OK, I’m watching your math. What else you got?” asked Cannon rhetorically. Turner then brought up the mother of one of his set of twins, Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant but has yet to confirm who is the father. That being said, Turner wondered what are the odds if she placed the over/under at three. Cannon seemed comfortable with that number.

“You would be close,” he said. “You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022.”

Cannon has seven children with four women: 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey; Golden “Sagon,” 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby; and Zen, who died in December at 5 months old, with Alyssa Scott.

The rapper-comedian — who will give ET a first-look at his new music video for his single, “Eyes Closed,” when his co-hosting duties continue from the Bahamas on Friday — is currently expecting his eighth child, with Tiesi.