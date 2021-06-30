  1. Home
[Updated] Roland Martin Says Biz Markie Has NOT Passed Away, Despite Social Media Reports

June 30, 2021 9:25 PM PST

According to social media reports, Hip Hop legend Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57.

Update: Roland Martin took to Twitter to deny the reports, saying he spoke to Biz’s wife and that he’s still alive.

Original story below…

In April 2020, Biz was hospitalized as a result of diabetes complications.

In the years following his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2010, Biz Markie revealed to the New York Daily News that he was fighting the disease after losing 140 pounds thanks to exercise and diet changes.

The story is still developing…however, our condolences go out to Biz Markie’s family and friends.

