[Updated] Roland Martin Says Biz Markie Has NOT Passed Away, Despite Social Media Reports

According to social media reports, Hip Hop legend Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57.

Update: Roland Martin took to Twitter to deny the reports, saying he spoke to Biz’s wife and that he’s still alive.

No, I did not talk to @BizMarkie today. My source, an industry legend, did. And my source was texting his wife ONE MINUTE before I sent the tweet. Biz's wife have me permission to send the tweet correcting this erroneous story. https://t.co/e5CMzZH71e — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021

Original story below…

In April 2020, Biz was hospitalized as a result of diabetes complications.

Twitter saying Biz Markie passed. So sad. "Just a friend" was such a huge song back in the day and I got to tell Biz that at a Wiz game. #RIP pic.twitter.com/q3bI1btzDW — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 1, 2021

In the years following his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2010, Biz Markie revealed to the New York Daily News that he was fighting the disease after losing 140 pounds thanks to exercise and diet changes.

The story is still developing…however, our condolences go out to Biz Markie’s family and friends.